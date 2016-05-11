版本:
BRIEF-AIG says shareholders elected sixteen directors at annual meeting

May 11 American International Group Inc

* Says shareholders elected sixteen directors at annual meeting

* Says shareholders also voted to support each of two proposals recommended by AIG board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

