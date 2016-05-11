版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Rupert Murdoch owns minority stake in Uber - Re/code

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Media mogul Rupert Murdoch owns minority stake in ride hail giant Uber which is currently valued at about $62.5 billion - Recode citing sources Source: (on.recode.net/1TAjfc6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

