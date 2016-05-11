BRIEF-TerraForm Power says identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting - SEC Filing

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 TerraForm Power
* Currently have identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting - sec filing
* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional controls and procedures and take other remedial actions Source text (1.usa.gov/1T5X4hO) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: