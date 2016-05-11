版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-TerraForm Power says identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting - SEC Filing

May 11 TerraForm Power

* Currently have identified material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting - sec filing

* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional controls and procedures and take other remedial actions Source text (1.usa.gov/1T5X4hO) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

