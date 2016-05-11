BRIEF-Harte Hanks says files for Non-Timely 10-Q

May 11 Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks Inc Says Files For Non Timely 10-Q

* Delay in filing 10-Q relates to finalizing calculations under the company's new and more complex credit facility

* Does not expect that the finalization of these calculations will impact its operating income for the first fiscal quarter of 2016

* Expects to file its Q1 2016 10-Q no later than the fifth calendar day following its prescribed due date Source (bit.ly/1rGPFLw) Further company coverage: