BRIEF-Harte Hanks says files for Non-Timely 10-Q

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Harte Hanks Inc
* Harte Hanks Inc Says Files For Non Timely 10-Q
* Delay in filing 10-Q relates to finalizing calculations under the company's new and more complex credit facility
* Does not expect that the finalization of these calculations will impact its operating income for the first fiscal quarter of 2016
* Expects to file its Q1 2016 10-Q no later than the fifth calendar day following its prescribed due date Source (bit.ly/1rGPFLw) Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: