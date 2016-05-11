版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-DHI Group announces distribution of Common Stock

May 11 Dhi Group

* Quadrangle group entities have distributed final 2.5 million shares of dhi common stock to their limited and general partners effective may 11

* After distribution, quadrangle will have fully distributed its shares in dhi, will not hold any more shares in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐