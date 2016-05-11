版本:
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association files suit against Chicago

May 11 Southwest Airlines Pilots' Association

* Filed papers in u.s. District court after chicago midway international airport officials denied ad space

* Southwest airlines pilot' association says disappointed by city and airport's decision

* On wednesday, both sides made preliminary oral arguments regarding temporary order to place ad at midway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

