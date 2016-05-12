版本:
BRIEF-Imax signs agreement with Guangzhou Jinyi Media in China

May 11 Imax Corp :

* Imax signs 40-theatre full revenue share agreement with Guangzhou Jinyi Media Corporation in China

* Theatres will be added to new projects as well as existing Jinyi Cinemas across China and brings exhibitor's total Imax footprint to 60

