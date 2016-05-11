版本:
BRIEF-Freddie Mac expects to issue about $238 mln in K certificates

May 11 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Expects to issue about $238 million in K certificates, expected to settle on or about May 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

