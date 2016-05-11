版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says European Commission approval of Empliciti for treatment of multiple myeloma

May 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers squibb and abbvie announce european commission approval of empliciti(tm) (elotuzumab) for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

