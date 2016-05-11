BRIEF-Bristol-Myers says European Commission approval of Empliciti for treatment of multiple myeloma

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers squibb and abbvie announce european commission approval of empliciti(tm) (elotuzumab) for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring