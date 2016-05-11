版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 02:45 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Staples at 'BB+'; assigns stable outlook

May 11 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Staples at 'BB+'; assigns stable outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐