BRIEF-American Capital portfolio company merges with Enercare unit

* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 American Capital Ltd :
* Portfolio company Sehac Holdings Corporation has merged with a subsidiary of Enercare Solutions Inc., unit of Enercare Inc
* Total cash consideration is $340.75 million
* Received $244 million in proceeds and realized a capital gain of $225 million from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring