BRIEF-American Capital portfolio company merges with Enercare unit

May 11 American Capital Ltd :

* Portfolio company Sehac Holdings Corporation has merged with a subsidiary of Enercare Solutions Inc., unit of Enercare Inc

* Total cash consideration is $340.75 million

* Received $244 million in proceeds and realized a capital gain of $225 million from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

