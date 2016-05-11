版本:
BRIEF-W. R. Berkley announces formation of Berkley Insurance Asia

May 11 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* Announced formation of Berkley Insurance Asia; Shasi Gangadharan named CEO, Aaron Yip named COO of Berkley Insurance Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

