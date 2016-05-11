BRIEF-NY's dept of financial services has asked Goldman Sachs and three banks to give information about shell companies - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Ny's department of financial services has asked Goldman Sachs and three banks to give information about shell companies - Bloomberg, citing source
* Ny's dept of financial services also asked BNP Paribas ,Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce , Standard Chartered for info- Bloomberg, citing source
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring