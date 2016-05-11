版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-NY's dept of financial services has asked Goldman Sachs and three banks to give information about shell companies - Bloomberg

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Ny's department of financial services has asked Goldman Sachs and three banks to give information about shell companies - Bloomberg, citing source

* Ny's dept of financial services also asked BNP Paribas ,Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce , Standard Chartered for info- Bloomberg, citing source

Source (bloom.bg/1TAhrQd) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐