公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Transition Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share $0.11

May 11 Transition Therapeutics Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Existing cash resources should enable co to execute business plan and meet projected cash requirements beyond next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

