版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Novocure enters into employment agreement with William Doyle

May 11 Novocure Ltd

* Novocure enters into employment agreement with William Doyle

* Employment agreement with William Doyle, current chairman and director, to formally establish his role as executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐