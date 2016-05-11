BRIEF-Novocure enters into employment agreement with William Doyle

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Novocure Ltd
* Novocure enters into employment agreement with William Doyle
* Employment agreement with William Doyle, current chairman and director, to formally establish his role as executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring