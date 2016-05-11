版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Core laboratories NV files for stock shelf of up to 1.3 mln shares

May 11 Core Laboratories NV

* Core Laboratories NV files for stock shelf of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rGPeRj Further company coverage:

