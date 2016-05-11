版本:
BRIEF-CareTrust REIT files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 CareTrust REIT Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Says still in process of obtaining and compiling information required to be included in the 10-Q Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZGGUvM Further company coverage:

