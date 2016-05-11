版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Xura says engaged in negotiations for potential sale

May 11 Xura Inc

* "Engaged in ongoing exclusive negotiations for potential sale of company at a purchase price of $25 per share"

* Not entered into any agreement in principle or any other definitive agreement to sell company so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐