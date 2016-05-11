版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reports 7.7 pct passive stake in Intellia Therapeutics

May 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reports 7.7 pct passive stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc as of May 11 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T99LKx

