BRIEF-Husky Energy begins steam operations at Vawn

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
May 11 Husky Energy Inc
* Husky Energy begins steam operations at Vawn
* Husky Energy Inc says 10,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) vawn development is expected to produce first oil early in q3
* Husky Energy Inc says 4,500 bbls/day edam west project is set to begin production in q3 of 2016
* Husky Energy Inc says "we are ahead of schedule and under budget with Vawn"
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring