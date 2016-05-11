BRIEF-Husky Energy begins steam operations at Vawn

May 11 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy begins steam operations at Vawn

* Husky Energy Inc says 10,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) vawn development is expected to produce first oil early in q3

* Husky Energy Inc says 4,500 bbls/day edam west project is set to begin production in q3 of 2016

* Husky Energy Inc says "we are ahead of schedule and under budget with Vawn"