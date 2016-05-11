版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hollyfrontier sets regular qrtrly div of $0.33 per share

May 11 Hollyfrontier Corp

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.33per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

