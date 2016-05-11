版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Reed's Inc says Q1 net sales fell to $10 mln from $10.7 mln

May 11 Reed's Inc

* Q1 net sales decreased from $10.7 million to $10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐