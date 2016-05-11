版本:
BRIEF-Core Laboratories commences underwritten public offering of 1.3 mln shares

May 11 Core Laboratories NV

* Commenced a registered underwritten public offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock

* Proceeds from offering will be used to repay a portion of outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

