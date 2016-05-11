BRIEF-Caretrust REIT Q1 EPS $0.11

May 11 Caretrust REIT Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11; Q1 revenue $23.6 million

* Sees 2016 normalized ffo per diluted share of about $1.06 to $1.08, and normalized FAD per diluted share of about $1.14 to $1.16