公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Condor hospitality trust sells Quality Inn for $2.2 mln

May 11 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces sale of quality inn; deal for $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

