版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast declares quarterly dividend of $0.275/share

May 11 Comcast Corp :

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 a share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐