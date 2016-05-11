BRIEF-Chipotle shareholders approve elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Shareholders approved elimination of provision limiting ability to call special meeting of shareholders to only board or chairman
* Board amended bylaws to implement right for shareholders to call meetings upon request of shareholders holding at least 25% outstanding shares
* Board authorized repurchases of Chipotle common stock with a total aggregate purchase price of $100 million, exclusive of commissions
* Wednesday's repurchase authorization is in addition to previously-announced repurchase authorizations totaling $1.9 billion
* Shareholders rejected proposal to approve amendment to bylaws to adopt "proxy access" bylaw
* Shareholders voted in favor of all nominees for election of directors
* Shareholders approved proposal to allow shareholder owning aggregate of 3% or more stock submit candidates for election to board
* Shareholders rejected proposal allowing shareholder owning not less than 5% stock to submit candidates for election to board Source text: bit.ly/1Wqqrxv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.