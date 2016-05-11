版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Linn Energy files for chapter 11

May 11 Linn Energy Llc

* Linn energy, linnco and berry petroleum enter restructuring support agreement with first lien lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

