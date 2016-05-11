版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Evertec Inc files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 Evertec Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* As result of ongoing restatement and potential impact on co's 2015, 2016 financial results, was unable to complete form 10-Q by May 10 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WqCZ8L Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐