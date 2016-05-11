BRIEF-Baldwin Brothers urge Chevron shareholders to vote for proposal 9

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Baldwin Brothers Inc
* Baldwin Brothers Inc urge chevron shareholders to vote "for" proposal, asks to prioritize profitability, value over growth in light of potential for significant stranded carbon assets Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T6SV9W Further company coverage:
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: