BRIEF-Baldwin Brothers urge Chevron shareholders to vote for proposal 9

May 11 Baldwin Brothers Inc

* Baldwin Brothers Inc urge chevron shareholders to vote "for" proposal, asks to prioritize profitability, value over growth in light of potential for significant stranded carbon assets Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T6SV9W Further company coverage:

