版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals announces Q1 results

May 11 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Total revenue for Q1 of 2016 increased to $7.8 million from $7.7 million for Q4 of 2015

* Net income from continuing operations for Q1 of 2016 was $1.9 million compared $4.7 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐