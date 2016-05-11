BRIEF-Midland States Bank says commenced an IPO of 3.9 mln shares of its common stock

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Midland States Bank
* Says announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 3.9 million shares of its common stock
* Says expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $72.7 million from offering
* Says midland intends to contribute $25.0 million from offering to its bank subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: