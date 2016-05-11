版本:
BRIEF-Midland States Bank says commenced an IPO of 3.9 mln shares of its common stock

May 11 Midland States Bank

* Says announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 3.9 million shares of its common stock

* Says expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $72.7 million from offering

* Says midland intends to contribute $25.0 million from offering to its bank subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

