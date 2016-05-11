BRIEF-Tangoe files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 Tangoe Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing

* Because co in process of restating financial statements, has not been able to complete financial statements required to be included in 10-q

* Cannot at this time estimate when it will complete restatement and file restated financial statements and march 31, form 10-q Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T6SNXX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)