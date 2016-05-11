BRIEF-Tangoe files for non-timely 10-Q

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Tangoe Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Because co in process of restating financial statements, has not been able to complete financial statements required to be included in 10-q
* Cannot at this time estimate when it will complete restatement and file restated financial statements and march 31, form 10-q Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T6SNXX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.