BRIEF-Unilife files for non-timely 10-Q

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Unilife Corp
* Files for non-timely 10-q - sec filing
* Current management team discovered violations of co's policies,procedures,possible violations of law®ulation by former ceo&former chairman
* Investigating former ceo, chairman violations, potential impact on financial reporting and internal controls over financial reporting
* Investigation has just commenced due to recent discovery by current management but has not to date discovered any financial loss to co Source text : 1.usa.gov/1qeBM5P (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: