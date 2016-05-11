版本:
BRIEF-Waste Management sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.41/shr

May 11 Waste Management Inc

* Declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share payable june 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

