2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Pershing Gold files for shelf offering by selling stockholders of up to 1.9 mln shares

May 11 Pershing Gold Corp

* Files for shelf offering by selling stockholders of up to 1.9 million shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share Source text: 1.usa.gov/24MX4qS Further company coverage:

