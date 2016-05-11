版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-CAPREIT buys townhome and MHC Properties

May 11 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT further diversifies portfolio with purchase of high quality townhome and MHC Properties

* Says paid $10.0 million for property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐