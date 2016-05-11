版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott management reports 14.44 pct stake in American Capital

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Management reports 14.44 percent stake in American capital as of may 6 versus 13.2 percent stake as of Feb 16 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rXKgzJ Further company coverage:

