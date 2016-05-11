BRIEF-Elliott management reports 14.44 pct stake in American Capital

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Management reports 14.44 percent stake in American capital as of may 6 versus 13.2 percent stake as of Feb 16 - SEC Filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rXKgzJ Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: