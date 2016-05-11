BRIEF-Kalobios says bankruptcy court approved PIPE litigation settlement

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Kalobios:
* Bankruptcy court approved settlement between Gregory Rea, Rtat LLC, Nancy Retzlaff, Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd. Andrew pizzo, Sabine Gritti, Co
* Plaintiffs in PIPE litigation will receive 327,608 shares of common stock of company as reorganized pursuant to plan, other consideration Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WqEq78 Further company coverage:
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: