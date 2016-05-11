版本:
2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Kalobios says bankruptcy court approved PIPE litigation settlement

May 11 Kalobios:

* Bankruptcy court approved settlement between Gregory Rea, Rtat LLC, Nancy Retzlaff, Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd. Andrew pizzo, Sabine Gritti, Co

* Plaintiffs in PIPE litigation will receive 327,608 shares of common stock of company as reorganized pursuant to plan, other consideration Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WqEq78 Further company coverage:

