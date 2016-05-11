版本:
BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-Q

May 11 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q

* Intends to file the form 10-Q no later than May 16, 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZGINZt Further company coverage:

