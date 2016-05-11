版本:
中国
2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Argent energy trust wins court approval for sale of substantially all assets

May 11 Argent Energy Trust

* Argent energy trust receives court approval for sale of substantially all assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

