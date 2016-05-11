版本:
2016年 5月 12日 星期四 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Reliq Health enters into contract with NextGen Partners

May 11 Reliq Health Technologies Inc

* Reliq health announces us$1.22m contract with nextgen partners in san antonio, tx

* Says under terms of agreement with nextgen, company will receive an upfront payment of $450,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

