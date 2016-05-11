版本:
BRIEF-Infoblox said to have received buyout approach from Thoma Bravo - Bloomberg, citing sources

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Infoblox said to have received buyout approach from Thoma Bravo - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Infoblox is considering hiring advisers to study strategic options including an auction process - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1rGU7tK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

