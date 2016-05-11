BRIEF-Infoblox said to have received buyout approach from Thoma Bravo - Bloomberg, citing sources

BRIEF-RGC Resources announces three-for-two stock split
* RGC Resources Inc - stock dividend will be issued on March 1, 2017 to all shareholders of record at close of business on February 15, 2017
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Infoblox said to have received buyout approach from Thoma Bravo - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Infoblox is considering hiring advisers to study strategic options including an auction process - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Brookfield Canada office properties declares February 2017 monthly distribution
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 including items