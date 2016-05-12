版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Northwestern says will be appealing FERC decision to U.S. court of appeals

May 11 Northwestern Corp :

* Says disappointed by decision from FERC

* Says will be appealing this decision to United States court of appeals

