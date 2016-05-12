版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 08:54 BJT

BRIEF-Xtera announces postponement of Q2 earnings release,conference call

May 11 Xtera Communications Inc :

* Xtera announces postponement of its fiscal Q2 earnings release and conference call

* Says expects to announce its fiscal second quarter results as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐