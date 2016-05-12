BRIEF-Cheniere Energy to name Jack Fusco as its new CEO - CNBC,citing DJ

Russian rouble gains on weaker dollar, tax payments
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Cheniere Energy to name Jack Fusco as its new CEO; announcement could come Thursday - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.