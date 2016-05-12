版本:
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy to name Jack Fusco as its new CEO - CNBC,citing DJ

May 11 (Reuters) -

* Cheniere Energy to name Jack Fusco as its new CEO; announcement could come Thursday - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

