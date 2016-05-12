BRIEF-Schaffner H1 net sales down at CHF 92.6 mln

May 12 Schaffner Holding AG :

* H1 net sales fell by 9.7 pct to 92.6 million Swiss francs due to a sharp decline in sales in the Power Magnetics division (102.5 million francs year ago)

* H1 net loss was at 0.3 million Swiss francs (profit 1.9 million Swiss francs year ago)

* Both operating ebita and net profit for whole of fiscal 2015/16 are expected to be well below previous-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)