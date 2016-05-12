版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta launches new biological seed treatment

May 12 Syngenta AG :

* Launches new biological seed treatment

* Announced launch of EPIVIO(tm) brand family, a range of new biostimulants which address abiotic stresses through seed treatment

Source text: bit.ly/1TAzUfM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

