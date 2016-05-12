BRIEF-Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Casino SA
* Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders
* Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m
* Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france
* Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.