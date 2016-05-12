版本:
BRIEF-Casino SA intends to launch cash tender offer for Cnova NV shares

May 12 Casino SA

* Intention to launch a voluntary cash tender offer on outstanding shares of cnova n.v. ("cnova") held by public shareholders

* Offer price of us$5.50, hence a maximum consideration of us$196m

* Transaction aims at simplifying casino group's structure and would allow cnova to refocus, through cdiscount, on e-commerce in france

* Tender offer price would represent a 82% premium to last unaffected share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

