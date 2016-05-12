版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Lafargeholcim CEO says working on "substantial" 2017 divestments

May 12 Lafargeholcim Ltd

* CEO Eric Olsen says expects sale of Indian plants in second half, possibly in third quarter

* Says working on "substantial additional amount" of divestments for 2017, though proceeds to be less than 2016 goal of 3.5 billion sfr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)

